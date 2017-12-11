New measure for papers … gag laws on the agenda … breakfast shuffle continues …
Lisa Wilkinson will take charge of Ten's new website as part of her defection to the network. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Dec 11, 2017
Lisa Wilkinson will take charge of Ten's new website as part of her defection to the network. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
News Corp drops out of newspaper audits. News Corp has withdrawn its newspapers from measuring by the Audited Media Association of Australia, in favour of the EMMA metric set up by the newspaper groups in 2013. The latter measures readership including digital readers, whereas the former directly measures the number of newspaper printed and sold. In a story/press release in today’s The Australian, executive chairman Michael Miller said advertisers were more interested a total audience number across all platforms, rather than the number of newspapers sold. Fairfax is understood to be considering its position.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “New measure for papers … gag laws on the agenda … breakfast shuffle continues …”
Funny watching Devine on The Dum last week – with Van Badham – someone willing to stand up to her Devine BS, and point out the selectivity of it, to call it for what it is – a restricted, simplistic, supercilious, conservative view of the world.
Devine is very vocal from those privileged elite perches she’s afforded, from which to yodel her factoids.
It will be interesting to see if she’ll have anyone like Van Badham on her show to contradict her monotone view of the world?