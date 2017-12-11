Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The sleepy shrug of summer programming has well and truly commenced.
Dec 11, 2017
Deep summer started last night. Viewers tuned in for the final Inspector Gently on the ABC, which averaged 1.03 million people and was the most watched non-news program last night. It is always a sad occasion when a top notch fave like Gently fades to black. Next Sunday its replaced by repeats of Midsomer Murders. The women’s Big Bash did well on Ten yesterday afternoon with 422,000 nationally for session 2 and 336,000 nationally for session 1 of Game 4. Those figures should make everyone happy. Ten desperately needs the night sessions and games, judging by the way its line up last night scored a 7.5% share for its metro main channel, just ahead of SBS’s main channel share of 7.2%. Seven won the night, but no one is boasting.
