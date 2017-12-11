 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Dec 11, 2017

Crikey Worm: Dastyari scandal widens

Good morning, early birds. The Dastyari dilemma gets more complicated by the day -- and threatens to engulf more than just the Labor Party. Meanwhile, the government is refusing to release key data on Australia's emissions output. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.

Max Chalmers

Share

TURNBULL IN A CHINA SHOP

There are concerns among business that the focus on Chinese government influence over Australian politics could harm trade and co-operation, as the Turnbull government looks to push the issue despite fresh questions over the Coalition’s own relations with Communist Party officials.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Dastyari scandal widens

  1. Wallywonga

    Once again, MT’s overzealous quest for cheap personal gain is so poorly thought through, as this so called “scandal” would surely inevitably involve every facet of political and business life in Australia.
    We have been dancing in the dark with China for years now, even Murdoch’s done some courtin’ there for God’s sake. So lets stop playing this coy “reluctant relationship” bullshit.
    Trump’s probably busy ensuring that we could be N Korea’s missile target, so ain’t no sincerity there.