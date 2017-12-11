Crikey Worm: Dastyari scandal widens
Good morning, early birds. The Dastyari dilemma gets more complicated by the day -- and threatens to engulf more than just the Labor Party. Meanwhile, the government is refusing to release key data on Australia's emissions output. It's the news you need to know, with Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Dastyari scandal widens”
Once again, MT’s overzealous quest for cheap personal gain is so poorly thought through, as this so called “scandal” would surely inevitably involve every facet of political and business life in Australia.
We have been dancing in the dark with China for years now, even Murdoch’s done some courtin’ there for God’s sake. So lets stop playing this coy “reluctant relationship” bullshit.
Trump’s probably busy ensuring that we could be N Korea’s missile target, so ain’t no sincerity there.