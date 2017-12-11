CNN corrects ‘fake news’ story about Donald Trump and WikiLeaks
CNN has played into President Donald Trump's 'fake news' narrative by cocking up a story about his relationship with WikiLeaks.
Dec 11, 2017
In a humiliating mistake for the network, CNN has had to correct a news story it ran hard on Friday, claiming that WikiLeaks offered the Trump campaign access to damaging emails before they were published on their site.
