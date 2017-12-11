Beijing bashing needs reining in if Turnbull is to seize the moment
The relationship with Beijing is not at "tipping point" but requires careful maneuvering, which Turnbull seems incapable of doing.
Dec 11, 2017
At risk of overcooking various hunts for Manchurian candidates among elected representatives and those seeking elective office Malcolm Turnbull would serve the country’s interests by winding back his anti-China rhetoric.
There are 6.0 billion Third Worlders, 4.0 billion Asians, 1.6 billion Muslims, 1.3 billion Chinese, and 1.3 billion Indians between Australia and Mother England, and all Senator Sam Dastyari seems to be saying as a rational and patriotic Australian is that, basic humanity aside, we would be well advised to try to be nice to them. For this he is being falsely defamed by the US lackey, Zionist-subverted Coalition and Labor Right (the foreigner-suborned Lib-Labs) as a Chinese pawn or double agent (see Gideon Polya, “US Lackey Australia Attacks Free Speech Of Senator Dastyari, Muslims, Chinese, Journalists & Truth-Tellers”, Countercurrents, 10 December 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/12/10/us-lackey-australia-attacks-free-speech-of-senator-dastyari-muslims-chinese-journalists-truth-tellers/ ).
While peaceful China is our biggest trading partner and enabled Australia to escape the Global Financial Crisis, serial war criminal America backed the Coup that overthrew Gough Whitlam in 1975, vetoed Mark Latham in the 2004 election over his election rpomsie to bring the soldiers back from Iraq “by Christmas”, and have made Australia a serial war criminal rogue state as a partner in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities that have been associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation (see John Pilger, “The British-American Coup that ended Australia’s independence”, Guardian, 23 October 2013: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence ).
The largely foreign-owned mining corporations only had to spend $22 million to destroy Rudd and nearly destroy Labor in 2010. Thus Peter Hartcher (in “Give us $52m, and we will decide who runs the country”, The Sydney Morning Herald, 2 February 2011: http://www.smh.com.au/opinion/politics/give-us-52m-and-we-will-decide-who-runs-the-country-20110201-1aceo.html ): “It is a lot of money, but $22 million to dispatch a prime minister and save billions in taxes was a bargain. Massive advertising attacks by sectional interests have successfully frustrated two major reforms and helped dispatch the past two prime ministers. This week we learnt how cheaply it can be accomplished, with the disclosure that the mining industry spent just $22 million to get its way.”
100% of the Coalition and 70% of Labor are fervently pro-Zionist, pro-Apartheid Israel, and pro-Apartheid and have made Australia second only to Trump America as a backer of democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel , a morally degenerate position that has trashed Australia’s international reputation. Zionists are major political donors in Australia (Kevin Rudd told Bob Carr that Zionists gave 20% of his election funds in 2007). However Kevin Rudd was not fervently pro-Zionist enough and was removed in a US approved , mining company-backed and pro-Zionist Coup in 2010 (see Antony Loewenstein, “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ and Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led Coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html ).