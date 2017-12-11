Beijing bashing needs reining in if Turnbull is to seize the moment
The relationship with Beijing is not at "tipping point" but requires careful maneuvering, which Turnbull seems incapable of doing.
At risk of overcooking various hunts for Manchurian candidates among elected representatives and those seeking elective office Malcolm Turnbull would serve the country’s interests by winding back his anti-China rhetoric.
32 thoughts on “Beijing bashing needs reining in if Turnbull is to seize the moment”
An over-egged mouthpiece for rent.
If only Turnbull had modicums of judgement and ego : instead of a dearth of the former and a superfluity in the latter, blinding the former?
What is there to say? A rehashed “Yellow Peril” and “Red Scare” all rolled into one. Welcome to 1917. The floundering of a failed Prime Minister of a failed government of a party possessing zero backbench talent and no ideas desperately grabbing for some “other” to point the finger at and distract the sheeple. Brown and black perils have lost their potency for now so time to yet again hoist yellow and red warnings on the masthead of the ship of state. Great comic opera.
Some are saying the Malfeasance Turnbull is vetting Chinese in the Bennelong electorate and that the wrong type of Chinese living there are going to be deported. Andrew Robb is also seen as a security risk to Australia, although the LNP can’t see it, given he works for the Chinese at a purported salary of $700k per annum. IS ANDREW ROBB A DOUBLE AGENT?
My guess is that the 25K odd persons of Chinese extraction would give a shite about what Turnbull says about Chinese interference. Many would be Malaysian, Indonesian, Taiwanese or from HK. Then there are the Koreans who aren’t too fond of PRC.
That should read “wouldn’t give a shite”
Is this any more than a Turnbull in a China stunt?
And speaking of Chinese whispers what about Robb (as mentioned) and Stuart Robert?
$250,000 worth of watches to Robert, Abbott and their wives, and one for Macfarlane? For what? “Dinner and a show?
“Sent back” after Macfarlane ran into Ian Goodenough, who admired his “fake”.
Pedantic old bugger that I am: Headlines: ‘Reining’ is a western riding competition for horses where the riders guide the horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins, and stops.
Mal Carpe Deum rubeum allec?
….. And now for something completely different(?) ….. they say that timing is everything in comedy.
Stalling the Reps for a fornight “because there wasn’t enough to do” – culminating in the final vote on SSM – coinciding with the day the ATO aired it’s figures on companies (not) paying taxes : while this government argues that we need lower company taxes to “whatever”?
While one in three of the biggest companies operating here, pay none? This mob reckon they can get them to pay the new level?
I wouldn’t be in the least surprised if Mr Huang’s ‘man of affairs’ is suggesting to the Chinese electorate in Bennelong that it might not be a good idea to re-elect a tory when the Adani Labor Party is likely to be in office relatively soon.
The Chinese play a longgg game.
Please excuse my bluntness, which follows, I’ve had a couple, of drinks that is.
But F*CK you Malcolm Turnbull, and F*CK you Liberal Party, and a little bit to you too Labor Party, although at least you’re not making mileage out of this.
Just effing months ago You, Malcolm Dic#$ead Turnbull and LNP party, you were lining up to sign over our sovereign rights in ISDS provisions in a TPP. You were lining up doing the bidding of multi-national companies who pay no tax in Australia, to allow them to sue us in a Kangaroo court of their making, for any decision that a future government may make that might upset their raping and pillaging of the masses. You couldn’t sign up fast enough.
You dead$hits. You line up to kiss the arse of a foreigner named Rupert Murdoch who has done more to influence politics than any other human being in the last 50 years, but NOT A WORD from you spineless bastards.
But sure, go on the attack.
For me, I’m all for getting rid of foreign influence, and that includes not allowing any company that has foreign shareholders to contribute to political parties or lobby groups, not allowing any multi-national (USA domiciled) company to take money out of our country without paying a speck of tax, not allowing any but resident citizens to contribute to the funding of political parties, not allowing foreign citizens to own major media outlets to spruik their demented version of neo-liberal bastardry.
YOU continue to sell out Australia’s interests wherever you can. Dastyari, while an idiot, is a flea on the elephant of how you invite foreign powers to dictate policy to us.
Take a very speedy and comfortable trip to hell, and do it quickly, if you don’t mind.
But other than that, I’m all good!
Brekky – you are too restrained, mild and constrained.