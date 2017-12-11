 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Dec 11, 2017

Beijing bashing needs reining in if Turnbull is to seize the moment

The relationship with Beijing is not at "tipping point" but requires careful maneuvering, which Turnbull seems incapable of doing.

Tony Walker

Share

At risk of overcooking various hunts for Manchurian candidates among elected representatives and those seeking elective office Malcolm Turnbull would serve the country’s interests by winding back his anti-China rhetoric.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment