Did you know there’s only one counter-terrorism expert in Australia?
According to the media that is ...
Dec 11, 2017
There are a few necessary requirements for journalists looking for an expert to comment on a specific story. They need to be, well, experts in their fields. They need to give good quotes. And they need to be available.
5 thoughts on “Did you know there’s only one counter-terrorism expert in Australia?”
To be fair, George Williams is the Other Constitutional lawyer. And Catherine Lumby gets a look in on gender politics, particularly when intersected with media, and Rebecca Huntley on social trends and demographics.
Oh come on. You forgot Toned Abs and Trumbull. They know everything about everything including the constitution.
There is only one election expert, Antony Green. And I shall forever deny that there are any others!
Agreed
Beautiful work there Emily. 🙂
#Wesawwhatyoudid