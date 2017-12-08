Tele trolls … Seven v Amber Harrison redux … RIP Lateline …
The Daily Telegraph has again chosen to reference a sitcom in its front-page coverage of the marriage equality legislation passing parliament.
Dec 8, 2017
The Daily Telegraph has again chosen to reference a sitcom in its front-page coverage of the marriage equality legislation passing parliament.
Tele just trolling now. Yesterday’s passing of Australia’s same-sex marriage legislation didn’t prompt the white-wash of front pages we saw following the postal survey announcement, but it was The Daily Telegraph‘s puzzling choice of a reference to a sitcom that has again raised eyebrows. In an echo of its front page image of Married With Children‘s Al Bundy, played by Ed O’Neill, after the postal survey, today’s front page is a photoshopped publicity shot from Modern Family, which also stars O’Neill. He is the only character whose face remains after the Tele‘s artists were done with it.
