Company profits rocket skyward
Yet, despite profits at all-time highs, corporate taxes collected by the Turnbull government are at historic lows.
Dec 8, 2017
Australia’s big corporations are enjoying the strongest boom in revenue and profits in history. Monday’s figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show gross operating profits for the September quarter were a thumping $79.2 billion. That’s the highest for any September quarter ever. It is third-highest result for any quarter, beaten only by the previous two quarters this calendar year. But only by a smidgeon.
One thought on “Company profits rocket skyward”
That’s a serious disparity which I don’t expect to see in the mainstream media anytime soon.