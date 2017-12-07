 Menu lock
Dec 7, 2017

We’ve achieved a ‘flexible economy’, but at what cost?

Much of the big surge in jobs growth this year has come in the health sector. But it also appears to be the result of a flexible economy -- and while we've always been told that's good, it comes with its own problems.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Whatever flaws the Turnbull government may have, it has presided over a truly impressive achievement on jobs growth. In the 12 months to October, around 350,000 jobs were created in Australia in trend terms — over 80% of them full-time jobs. And around 55% of the 350,000 jobs have gone to women. We’ll know a bit more about where those jobs were created when the ABS releases detailed employment data in coming weeks. But data from the August quarter showed that there had been a huge — almost unbelievable — surge of over 130,000 new jobs in health and social care in the previous 12 months, with over 60,000 created in the August quarter alone.

