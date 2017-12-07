We’ve achieved a ‘flexible economy’, but at what cost?

Whatever flaws the Turnbull government may have, it has presided over a truly impressive achievement on jobs growth. In the 12 months to October, around 350,000 jobs were created in Australia in trend terms — over 80% of them full-time jobs. And around 55% of the 350,000 jobs have gone to women. We’ll know a bit more about where those jobs were created when the ABS releases detailed employment data in coming weeks. But data from the August quarter showed that there had been a huge — almost unbelievable — surge of over 130,000 new jobs in health and social care in the previous 12 months, with over 60,000 created in the August quarter alone.