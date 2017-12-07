 Menu lock
Sections Menu

The Arts

Dec 7, 2017

Razer: on the ethics and possibility of enjoying good art by bad men

The minute you consider enjoyment unethical, you open the risk of craving it for unsound reasons.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Franco-US love first bloomed during the American Revolutionary War. Thomas Jefferson was so touched by France’s gifts of guns and money, he publicly described a particular favourite food as “French”. It would be years before ordinary Americans tasted the sophisticated deep-fried potato dish hitherto enjoyed only by slave-owners. When they did, they liked it very much. The Founding Foodie never lived to read the tribute “French fry” written nationwide.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment