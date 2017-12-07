Razer: on the ethics and possibility of enjoying good art by bad men
The minute you consider enjoyment unethical, you open the risk of craving it for unsound reasons.
Dec 7, 2017
The minute you consider enjoyment unethical, you open the risk of craving it for unsound reasons.
Franco-US love first bloomed during the American Revolutionary War. Thomas Jefferson was so touched by France’s gifts of guns and money, he publicly described a particular favourite food as “French”. It would be years before ordinary Americans tasted the sophisticated deep-fried potato dish hitherto enjoyed only by slave-owners. When they did, they liked it very much. The Founding Foodie never lived to read the tribute “French fry” written nationwide.
Powered by Taboola