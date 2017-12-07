‘Do your research, maggot’ … Foxtel merger done deal … insert headline here …
Dec 7, 2017
‘Go and do your research, maggot’. Labor MP Brian Mitchell has called ABC journalist Matt Wordsworth a maggot as he was trying to interview former dual citizen Justine Keay outside Parliament. Wordsworth’s ABC colleague Dan Connifer filmed the encounter, and wrote for the ABC that the MPs had been attending a barbecue at Parliament House yesterday, when Mitchell tried to block reporters from questioning Keay about the steps she took to renounce her UK citizenship.
