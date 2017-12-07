Hinch’s Senate Diary: Old Macdonald’s case of the parliamentary grumps
Senator Ian Macdonald, the official Senate Grinch, continues to spread Christmas jeer after losing out over same-sex marriage amendments.
Dec 7, 2017
Old Macdonald had a frown. That childhood song came back when I saw this picture of the professional grouch Senator Ian Macdonald during the Senate same sex marriage debate last week.
One thought on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: Old Macdonald’s case of the parliamentary grumps”
On sesquipedalian ne’er-do-wells confronting their slide into irrelevance…
… and the realisation that irrelevance won’t have ’em either…
Let no man accuse you of lacking authority.