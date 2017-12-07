Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
England's collapse in the cricket left the field open for Seven, who won a poor night.
Dec 7, 2017
England's collapse in the cricket left the field open for Seven, who won a poor night.
An early end to the pink ball torture from Adelaide meant it was even stevens for the networks in prime time last night, and viewers voted with their remotes, departing en masse for the digital channels. The combined share of the 14 digital channels was a very high 37.1%, much higher than the combined share of any single network. The mixture of odd shows, repeats, low ranking programs, old movies and whatever else proved to be more alluring than what was on the main channels.
In the same vein, SBS ONE’s share jumped to 7.1% (not far behind Ten’s 8.9% share) with the return of The Vikings (291,000 nationally) and another episode of Struggle Street (441,000 nationally) which concludes tonight. Nine did not issue amended ratings data to account for the early finish to the cricket, so reported that second session was watched by 691,000, and the third session was watched by 537,000. Overall, Seven won a very poor night.
In the regions Seven News was on top with 490,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 418,000, Home and Away was third with 410,000, then Session 1 of the Test with 329,000 and the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia was fifth with 325,000.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Where do I start?
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (National) TV:
Top five pay TV programs:
Powered by Taboola