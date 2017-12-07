Hinch’s Senate Diary: Old Macdonald’s case of the parliamentary grumps
Senator MacDonald, the official Senate Grinch, continues to spread Christmas jeer after losing out over same sex marriage amendments.
Dec 7, 2017
Senator MacDonald, the official Senate Grinch, continues to spread Christmas jeer after losing out over same sex marriage amendments.
Old Macdonald had a frown. That childhood song came back when I saw this picture of the professional grouch Senator Ian Macdonald during the Senate same sex marriage debate last week.
Powered by Taboola