Dec 7, 2017

Hinch’s Senate Diary: Old Macdonald’s case of the parliamentary grumps

Senator MacDonald, the official Senate Grinch, continues to spread Christmas jeer after losing out over same sex marriage amendments.

Derryn Hinch

Derryn Hinch

Old Macdonald had a frown. That childhood song came back when I saw this picture of the professional grouch Senator Ian Macdonald during the Senate same sex marriage debate last week.

