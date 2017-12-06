 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Dec 6, 2017

Walker: what will anti-foreign influence legislation cover? Everything, it seems.

There's a push for new legislation to curtail agents of influence in the political processes, but first it must define who those agents are.

Tony Walker

Share

Now that legislation has been put forth that would seek to curb – if not eradicate – the influence of foreign interference in Australia’s political processes, it might not be a bad idea to define what that defines.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment