Rundle: reflecting on Noel Pearson’s dual failure
A recent essay by Noel Pearson has a great deal of self-excoriation, but fails to find the true problems that led him there.
Dec 6, 2017
A recent essay by Noel Pearson has a great deal of self-excoriation, but fails to find the true problems that led him there.
So, in the end, we were, in fact, to blame … It is always the stronger one who is to blame.
Powered by Taboola
22 thoughts on “Rundle: reflecting on Noel Pearson’s dual failure”
Noel Pearson had a go. He took a road that was a lot more difficult and risky than he realised. His essay indicates that he is coming to a appreciation that he got it wrong. He has my sympathy. Now I am interested in where he will apply his skills and energy in the future. If he can find a way that, perhaps, just a little less arrogant and dismissive of those who disagree, then I wish him well.