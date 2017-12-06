Rundle: groupthink abounds in the trial-by-media destruction of Geoffrey Rush
Nothing indicates more clearly the potential injustices of the current process than the manner in which Rush has been treated.
The extraordinary and disgraceful destruction of Geoffrey Rush’s personal reputation continues apace, the most recent contribution being a piece on RN Breakfast — an interview this morning between Fran Kelly and Adelaide Festival director Neil Armfield, which began with a pleasant canter around the 2018 Festival and the Armfield-directed Brett Dean piece Hamlet, The Opera (which has been very successful, and sounds ghastly), before turning very dark indeed.
16 thoughts on “Rundle: groupthink abounds in the trial-by-media destruction of Geoffrey Rush”
When an unknown accuser makes an unknown allegation is it now the norm for a pile on?
Once again, the evil of banality is revealed, like the kids watching a playground fight to give the loser a few quick kicks whilst swearing undying fealty to the victor.
Uneasy rests the head that wears a crown.