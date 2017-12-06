 Menu lock
Dec 6, 2017

Rundle: groupthink abounds in the trial-by-media destruction of Geoffrey Rush

Nothing indicates more clearly the potential injustices of the current process than the manner in which Rush has been treated.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

The extraordinary and disgraceful destruction of Geoffrey Rush’s personal reputation continues apace, the most recent contribution being a piece on RN Breakfast — an interview this morning between Fran Kelly and Adelaide Festival director Neil Armfield, which began with a pleasant canter around the 2018 Festival and the Armfield-directed Brett Dean piece Hamlet, The Opera (which has been very successful, and sounds ghastly), before turning very dark indeed.

