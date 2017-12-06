Lee Rhiannon’s overthrow and the future of the Greens’ hard-left quasi-faction
Crikey speaks exclusively to outgoing Greens Senator Lee Rhiannon about her legacy, and where she's heading next.
Dec 6, 2017
In the meeting room of Senator Lee Rhiannon’s office, a few minutes walk from Sydney’s Central Station, a second hand inches its way around a clock face with an insistent tick, tick, tick.
