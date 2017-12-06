Hope for an end to Yemen civil war dashed with killing of former president
The killing of Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was consolidating power in the capital Sana'a, will see the horror in Yemen return to a stalemate.
Dec 6, 2017
The killing of former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh as he fled the capital of Sana’a has ended hopes of a possible finish to Yemen’s civil war. In a bid to secure peace with Saudi Arabia, Saleh announced he was abandoning his Houthi rebel allies last week, with whom he had joined forces to overthrow the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
