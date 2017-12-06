 Menu lock
Dec 6, 2017

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

The ratings last night was as close as the cricket is turning out to be.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Day three of summer ratings and Howzat!! Nine’s the second Ashes Test beat The Good Doctor on Seven last night, but it was close. The 3rd session of the pink ball test averaged 1.80 million, the final ep of the GD averaged a very solid 1.68 million. The second session of the test had 1.25 million viewers on average, and the first session, 850,000. Ten and the ABC were also rans.

