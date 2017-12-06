ABC host pushed out … Snackable TV feels the crunch … ‘Jingle balls’ …
The ABC will announce its 2018 radio line-up today, as ABC Canberra Mornings host Genevieve Jacobs tells listeners she's been made redundant.
Dec 6, 2017
Services no longer required. A new host for ABC Canberra Mornings will be announced today when the radio program for next year is released. The long-serving broadcaster Genevieve Jacobs told listeners this morning she’d been told she was no longer required (the Canberra Times reports she was offered an off-air role as a replacement, which she rejected). ABC Melbourne breakfast presenter Red Symons announced last week he’d also been told he would be off the show next year.
