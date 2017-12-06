Shoppers in Bennelong aren’t buying what Labor is selling
Bennelong could go the way of New England unless Labor can muster a better way to engage with voters.
Dec 6, 2017
Bennelong could go the way of New England unless Labor can muster a better way to engage with voters.
The message from voters is clear. According to one poll, some 80% of voters say the Coalition must allow Turnbull to serve his full term. The huge swing delivered by the punters in New England must surely include an element of confidence in the present leadership. That same confidence may well be repeated in the Bennelong by election.
Powered by Taboola