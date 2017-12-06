 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Dec 6, 2017

Shoppers in Bennelong aren’t buying what Labor is selling

Bennelong could go the way of New England unless Labor can muster a better way to engage with voters.

Irfan Yusuf —

Irfan Yusuf

Share

The message from voters is clear. According to one poll, some 80% of voters say the Coalition must allow Turnbull to serve his full term. The huge swing delivered by the punters in New England must surely include an element of confidence in the present leadership. That same confidence may well be repeated in the Bennelong by election.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment