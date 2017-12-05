 Menu lock
Dec 5, 2017

Turnbull chooses his moment over espionage and donation laws

The proposed legislation has been announced to a backdrop of Sam Dastyari's paling fortunes.

Tony Walker

Coincidence or not the Turnbull has chosen just the moment when Labor is flailing over allegations of improper connections with a Chinese billionaire to introduce new laws dealing with political donations and espionage.

  1. Coral SeeNQ

    I heard the new Senator replacing Nick Xenaphon talking about another US style innovation and that is an Intelligence Oversight Committe of sorts. I wonder why he reckons we might need that all of a sudden. Perhaps it’s because directly or indirectly collected intelligence has just been manipulated by lnp surrogates in Newspapers to effect a bi-election that will have implications for the future of the whole government. All the Senators should worry about this sort of stuff.