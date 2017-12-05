Razer: what it means to be truly ‘stupid’ (and what we can do about it)
I never supposed I would tire of calling people stupid, and yet ... Helen Razer reflects on the phenomenon of stupidity.
Dec 5, 2017
Yesterday, I saw a very familiar conflict in my social media feed. It was so familiar, I can’t remember which of my “friends” were angry. I cannot recall their topic of debate. Something like climate change or economic downturn or war; one of those things by which our fate as a species will be decided. The point is, they disagreed. Then one of them told the other that they couldn’t spell and was, therefore, stupid. The other responded that there were more urgent mistakes to consider than spelling at a critical juncture like this one, as all people who were not stupid knew.
