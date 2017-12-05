Yale Diary: on the nauseating carousel of US bipartisanship with Michael Dukakis
The former presidential candidate won't stop apologising for his 1988 loss, but has a strikingly clear message for lawmakers, writes Yale fellow Emma Shortis.
Dec 5, 2017
The holiday season has well and truly arrived in New England. This week, pumpkins rotting on doorsteps were replaced by Christmas wreaths and twinkly lights. On the day President Donald Trump had “been looking very much forward to” — the traditional White House Christmas Tree lighting ceremony — we took my daughter to a similar, only slightly smaller event on the New Haven central green. We met Santa, and went on an ancient carousel that spun a little too fast and felt a little too rickety.
