Rundle: at the Milo extravaganza it was hard to tell who was confused and who was just stupid
For the most part though, it was Stupidolooza.
Dec 5, 2017
For the most part though, it was Stupidolooza.
Night had fallen on Flemington when your correspondent rocked up to the Milo extravaganza. The houso flats across the road, sheer cliffs of lights, the Citylink overpass glowing green on the other side.
Powered by Taboola
15 thoughts on “Rundle: at the Milo extravaganza it was hard to tell who was confused and who was just stupid”
Thanks Guy! I loved it. So many great lines. We need to laugh when things are so, so stupid.
Hot or Cold Milo? The dumb public is being milked by Milo. He must be laughing all the way to the bank.
2 days after the Grauniad was all over him (your first piece, not this one), and 2 years after the rest of the world stopped giving a f*ck about him – the smell of “too little too late” is becoming toxic.