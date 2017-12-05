 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Dec 5, 2017

Rundle: at the Milo extravaganza it was hard to tell who was confused and who was just stupid

For the most part though, it was Stupidolooza.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Night had fallen on Flemington when your correspondent rocked up to the Milo extravaganza. The houso flats across the road, sheer cliffs of lights, the Citylink overpass glowing green on the other side.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Rundle: at the Milo extravaganza it was hard to tell who was confused and who was just stupid

  1. rhwombat

    Bogong Moths.

  2. Nudiefish

    Great piece, thank you.