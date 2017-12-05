Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Once again the Cricket dominated, up against very little.
Dec 5, 2017
Day 2 of summer ratings and it was Nine’s night again, thanks to the third day of the Adelaide Ashes test as the pink ball dominated proceedings, especially in the evening session. Tonight it will be the pink ball v The Good Doctor — We the threat that he may walk out is a bluff, because it is successful and there is always another series for a successful show.
