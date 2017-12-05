 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Dec 5, 2017

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Once again the Cricket dominated, up against very little.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Day 2 of summer ratings and it was Nine’s night again, thanks to the third day of the Adelaide Ashes test as the pink ball dominated proceedings, especially in the evening session. Tonight it will be the pink ball v The Good Doctor — We the threat that he may walk out is a bluff, because it is successful and there is always another series for a successful show.

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment