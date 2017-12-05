Every Christmas, the same question: ‘why are there so many people in my city?’
“Why are there so many people in this city?” we ask ourselves between bursts of road rage. “Couldn’t they be … somewhere else?”
This yuletide time of year, traffic approaches an intensity that appears designed to torment. In the long periods of sitting stationary, bumper to bumper, the average Australian gets thinking about cities.
One thought on “Every Christmas, the same question: ‘why are there so many people in my city?’”
Does it make sense for most of us to be jammed into a handful of increasingly overcrowded population centres? On the 45th anniversary of the election of the Whitlam Government a forward-thinking policy deserves revisiting for a digitally-enabled world.
http://johnmenadue.com/laurie-patton-unpopulate-or-perish-revisiting-the-whitlam-decentralisation-vision-in-a-digital-age/