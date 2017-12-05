 Menu lock
Dec 5, 2017

Every Christmas, the same question: ‘why are there so many people in my city?’

“Why are there so many people in this city?” we ask ourselves between bursts of road rage. “Couldn’t they be … somewhere else?”

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Jason Murphy

Journalist and economist

This yuletide time of year, traffic approaches an intensity that appears designed to torment. In the long periods of sitting stationary, bumper to bumper, the average Australian gets thinking about cities.

  1. Laurie Patton

    Does it make sense for most of us to be jammed into a handful of increasingly overcrowded population centres? On the 45th anniversary of the election of the Whitlam Government a forward-thinking policy deserves revisiting for a digitally-enabled world.
    http://johnmenadue.com/laurie-patton-unpopulate-or-perish-revisiting-the-whitlam-decentralisation-vision-in-a-digital-age/