How domestic violence leave became Labor party policy
Bill Shorten has pledged to introduce ten days of domestic violence leave available to workers should Labor come into power, doubling the party's previous offer.
Dec 5, 2017
Opposition leader Bill Shorten today pledged that Labor, if elected at the next election, will introduce 10 days of paid leave for victims of domestic violence into the national employment standards, telling a White Ribbon breakfast event: “We recognise that if you’re trying to extricate yourself from a violent relationship, that is your whole world. Please, I ask, let’s not have a long debate about the economic costs, how this proposal will lead it to a lot of phantom claims … I’ve never met a victim of domestic violence who goes through the process of domestic violence and family violence just to get the leave.”
