Could Dastyari help keep Keneally out of Bennelong?
Dastyari is a walking crisis, and he isn't just derailing Labor's efforts to keep pressure on what should be an unraveling government; he's throwing its chances in Bennelong into doubt.
Dec 5, 2017
Anyone watching parliamentary question time would’ve seen etched on the faces of Labor’s frontbench, including Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, dismay over the case of the disgraced Senator Sam Dastyari.
22 thoughts on “Could Dastyari help keep Keneally out of Bennelong?”
George Brandis has just said that the Government’s new and draconian foreign agent legislation would make Sam Dastiari’s behaviour a criminal offence rather than the naive, eager-to-please, ill-informed and poorly-judged, but not criminal, behaviour it appears to be.
Is the leaking of this information so far after the event aimed at gathering support for legislation that appears on a first look to cast far too wide a net?
For Heaven sake Australia . . . Dastyari’s 21st century faux pas clumsy, but not treason; just an everyday in the gutter politician chasing after loose monies as practised by all political parties. Those holier than thou LNP and ALP talking heads know; that every democratic and autocratic nation in the world equates money and the exercising power as the two primary imperatives of governance.
This is writing by the numbers without any understanding, either of politics or, seemingly, coherent English – “Bennelong itself represents an extraordinary example of an electorate in which one ethnic group has in a few short years become a home to one such group.“. .. did you mean “… an electorate which in a few short years has become a home to one ethnic group”?
The slabs of verbiage above this clanger were about political venality, home grown and as ocker as a standover man in a closed shop, not “one such group”.
Like the burghers of New England, having a LNP MP may not be such a great idea when the tumbrils roll.
It may well be that those devious ethnics, well known for playing a long game, are even now gently suggesting that Obeid’s girl might be the sort who is honest enough to stay bought.
Precisely what do the stupid media think was his crime? He met a Chinese businessman to break off ties. Excuse me you lazy MSM bunch of morons but so frigging what? Is Mr Huang charged with anything, guilty of any crime, found to be unsuitable to Australia?
If not why the fuck is the MSM persecuting Sam over a meeting with a perfectly respectable businessman, it’s rank hypocrisy and racism as it was Robb who brokered the deal to sell Darwin ports to China.
Give it a rest, this witchhunt over stuff all is pathetic.