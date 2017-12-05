Could Dastyari help keep Keneally out of Bennelong?
Dastyari is a walking crisis, and he isn't just derailing Labor's efforts to keep pressure on what should be an unraveling government; he's throwing its chances in Bennelong into doubt.
Dec 5, 2017
Anyone watching parliamentary question time would’ve seen etched on the faces of Labor’s frontbench, including Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, dismay over the case of the disgraced Senator Sam Dastyari.
“Cantonese”?
Lets not forget that the Dastyari affair is largely concocted by the Coalition & security agencies and at a time that suits the Libs. Sure he gets funds from Chinese millionaire of whom ASIO disapproves – but so do Libs – and he disagrees with ALP line on China, as do many of those not bamboozled by ASIO
I can’t get over the prioritising of our “news media” – how they have so little regard for things like “the leaking of intelligence” – the leaking of what one would suspect would be “classified” – and the ramifications of that, to suit a political party, usually the Limited News Party?
Because some parts of our media has been the beneficiary of such leaking – happy to play cat’s paw for this government – for a “scoop”?
While “Slippery Sam” Dastyari is old news – we’ve been through this months ago? But suddenly it’s fresh again because apparently he subsequently (after what he’d been through – caught the way he was?) suggested Huang leave his phone inside (or “outside” according to Alberici – vs Burke – Lateline) while they went outside, when he went to Huang’s house (apparently no one from the LNP has been there?)?
While this heads-up to what our intelligence has been doing isn’t important- according to the media that edits our access to news?
And of course none of us have made similar remarks to people we know – even in jest? …. How did Dastayri use it? Who’s heard that tape?
Was Dastyari briefed by the “relevant” authorities – that he “sold Oz” out the way he’s supposed to have – the way “Wee Malcolm” and the the rest of the crew has used it and been able to get away with using it, by a complicit media?
Not important?
I agree with you and Tony Burke. The role of a security breach/leak/misuse, at a time that gives the incumbent government a ‘leg up’, needs to be clarified.
At the moment, in spite of all the ‘huff and puff’, there is not enough evidence to suggest illegality on the part of this senator.
The information was collected 18 months ago or so. This ‘intelligence’ being ‘kept on ice’ for use does have a touch of the PM about it. (Grech anyone?). Kevin Andrews ‘misused’ security information about a Brisbane Doctor that came back to bite the Government – or at least the Tax Payer with his payout.
The pattern of using information, and passing it to their media ‘camp followers’, that suggests, but does not have, a basis in some illegal activity is the behaviour of desperate autocrats.
This use of information is much more important, as an assault on Civil Society, let alone an assault on the integrity of the security organisations, than anything that the silly senator has done. How does SD’s giving so called ‘counter surveillance advice’ even come close to this government confirming to the Chinese businessman that he was definitely under intelligence surveillance (as if he didn’t know before hand).
It is laughable that, at the same time as all this is going on, an advisor to this Chinese businessman is giving support to John Anderson in Bennelong.
To be honest, I reckon the only people who are overly “bothered” by this are the Libs & their Media Mates. The amount of confected outrage from them-given recent dalliances with Chinese Donors by Malcontent & Julie Bishop-is probably making most reasonable people fairly sick to their stomach.
I am left bemused that the media pundits who are so keen to go after Dastyari are not digging into the connections between the LNP and the Chinese donors. If it is so dreadful then it is dreadful for both sides.
But the media seem absolutely to have double standards when it comes to the Chinese. The Government is in Government and has strong connections but Dastyari who is in opposition without briefing on matters of security is of great interest just as the Bennelong by-election is in the mix because “someone” leaked” old tapes. Who is that someone and why is the Government so unconcerned about this security breach? Why are journalists so incurious about these matters?
The fact that a member of Parliament appears to be being bugged, tailed and watched and material gathered and then used by the government for political purposes against their opponents is very similar to the 70’s when ASIO and ASIS were interfering in the affairs of the Opposition and the Labor Party in Government. Meantime it looks as if the Labor Leadership are not being briefed on possible threats – but who would know when the material used is so selective. The timing of the release of these old tapes to harm Kristina Keneally is remarkable.
Just who are the spooks protecting us from? Now that would be an interesting story.
Here is an explanation of ASIO’s role provided by Mr FDotM.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/dec/05/brenda-the-civil-disobedience-penguin-up-against-sinister-eggplants-from-asio
I agree that the msm is neglecting to ask the questions. The double standards are appalling and amazing.
The first job of ASIO and tbe other spooks us not to protect Australia frrom the Chinese Government or soft Chinese power. Its number one job is to protect the LNP – the political arm of the ruling class – from the possible election of the ALP.
The world is experiencing a power change from the US to China, and disruptive moves by Russia, the Saudis (the latter’s moves in SEAsia seemingly ignored) ; old certitudes and comfortable alliances are in question – but seemingly not here in Oz. The change won’t be pretty, smooth or certain. I’m not sure the Australian polity has the self-confidence and intellectual toughness to manage relations with key players. Focussing on Sam Dastiyari (apparently very successful at raising big money for the ALP) when the LNP is taking Chinese money too is just ignoring a bigger question that others have raised here. My highest expectation is that political parties will just keep taking Chinese political donations, talking up the US relationship and using intelligence ‘leaks’ as and where it suits. Great self confidence is not our forte. Sigh.