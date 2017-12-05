ABC radio cuts … Studio 10 EP sues … Manly Daily squeezed …
The outgoing executive producer of Ten's Studio 10 Rob McKnight will sue the network for unfair dismissal, his lawyer says.
Dec 5, 2017
ABC cuts radio current affairs programs. Two of the ABC’s flagship radio current affairs programs will be halved in length next year. Staff in the radio current affairs division yesterday were told that The World Today and PM would both be cut to 30 minutes. TWT will finish at 12.30pm instead of 1pm, to be followed by a new entertainment program hosted by Myf Warhurst. PM will start at 6.30pm instead of 6pm, with the preceding local radio Drive programs extended. The new head of audio current affairs Tanya Nolan — who also oversees Radio National’s Breakfast, Background Briefing and RN Drive programs — told staff the changes were based on audience research that showed listeners were increasingly listening to on-demand services rather than traditional radio.
