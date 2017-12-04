Want to stop harassment? The whole structure needs to go.
The loudest calls for ending workplace harassment are coming from the media, itself one of the slowest industries in adopting structural change.
Dec 4, 2017
We’re not going to move serenely into some more perfect post-Weinstein world without addressing the big structural issues that made those sorts of shocking actions possible.
