Poll Bludger: Joyce’s resounding byelection win is a particular victory for a particular man

Ultimately, the most satisfying explanations for the result are those that are most specific to the circumstances of the electorate and of Barnaby Joyce personally.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

After a week of disunity and demoralisation, the Nationals enjoyed an extraordinary reversal of fortune on Saturday as Barnaby Joyce registered a crushing win in the New England byelection.

  1. Andrew

    Had Tony Windsor run the result could have been quite different.

  2. leon knight

    The voters of New England are certainly special, you would think that with full knowledge of Barnaby’s bumbling incompetence and criminal involvement in water theft, they would vote for anyone other…but there you go.

  3. zut alors

    If Turnbull is uplifted by this result he’s even more delusional & distanced from the Oz electorate than I imagined. Of course the voters wanted to give the High Court the finger (in this instance) & there would also have been sympathy for the rumour-logged Cousin Jethro.