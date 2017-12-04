Poll Bludger: Joyce’s resounding byelection win is a particular victory for a particular man
Ultimately, the most satisfying explanations for the result are those that are most specific to the circumstances of the electorate and of Barnaby Joyce personally.
3 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: Joyce’s resounding byelection win is a particular victory for a particular man”
Had Tony Windsor run the result could have been quite different.
The voters of New England are certainly special, you would think that with full knowledge of Barnaby’s bumbling incompetence and criminal involvement in water theft, they would vote for anyone other…but there you go.
If Turnbull is uplifted by this result he’s even more delusional & distanced from the Oz electorate than I imagined. Of course the voters wanted to give the High Court the finger (in this instance) & there would also have been sympathy for the rumour-logged Cousin Jethro.