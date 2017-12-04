HuffPost’s ‘disrespect’ for staff … Women’s Weekly cuts senior roles … the revolving door …
The journalists' union has met with HuffPost Australia staff, and says they were disrespected by their employer when it shut down its local edition.
HuffPost ‘disrespects’ redundant staff: Union. The journalists’ union, the MEAA, has met with staff from Huff Post Australia still reeling from the site ending its joint venture with Fairfax Media last week. MEAA media director Katelin McInerney said in a statement that staff had been better informed on the website’s future in Australia from other news outlets than they were by their own employer: “They feel they were shown a lack of respect leading up to Wednesday’s announcement. In contrast to the bullish public statements by both companies, there will be very few opportunities for the staff to be redeployed within Fairfax.”
