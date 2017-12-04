 Menu lock
Sections Menu

TV & Radio

Dec 4, 2017

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

The Cricket dominated the ratings as Australia dominated the Cricket.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

Welcome to the first ratings report of the 2017-18 summer. The second day of the Ashes Cricket test in Adelaide dominated of course with Australia batting, battling and then conquering England. The final session clocked 2.14 million national viewers (it was rain-affected, so the figure could have been higher). The second session averaged 1.70 million and the first early afternoon session, 1.42 million

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment