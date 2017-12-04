Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The Cricket dominated the ratings as Australia dominated the Cricket.
Welcome to the first ratings report of the 2017-18 summer. The second day of the Ashes Cricket test in Adelaide dominated of course with Australia batting, battling and then conquering England. The final session clocked 2.14 million national viewers (it was rain-affected, so the figure could have been higher). The second session averaged 1.70 million and the first early afternoon session, 1.42 million
