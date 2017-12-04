Flubs and snubs: the best and worst TV of 2017
With the summer ratings officially starting, it's time to look back at the shows that lingered with us, and the ones we'd rather see disappear.
Welcome to the end of 2017 TV ratings. Seven won the year by 0.1% in total people, Nine won the demos, Ten went in and out of administration with new owners as a bonus, the ABC got rid of its best rating drama in Dr Blake, and SBS got under the skin of its commercial opponents who seem to think they have a god given right to all TV production. The lesson from the Ten collapse is that there is probably only one international fairy god TV network willing to risk an adventure down under. And a forecast for 2018? More of the same, just with a change of management at Seven (it has started already as the cost-cutting hits top management).
