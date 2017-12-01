Uber for the dole: questions over government’s gig economy plan
The government's latest welfare experiment looks to the gig economy for answers, but there are concerns that it will push jobseekers into dangerous, underpaid and exploitative work.
Around the world, the so-called gig economy is starting to lose its lustre.
