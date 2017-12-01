 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Politics

Dec 1, 2017

Share

Voices calling for Malcolm Turnbull’s urgent resignation just got an almighty gust of wind at their backs.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

22 comments

Leave a comment

22 thoughts on “Turnbull urged to present his head as a ‘Christmas gift’

  1. gerald butler

    If they ‘top’ Turnbull his ego will put him into full revenge mode and he will do to the Lib/Nats what Noel Pearson just did to him. There would be blood everywhere and the media would feast on the carcasses.