Turnbull urged to present his head as a ‘Christmas gift’
The Deputy Premier of NSW has stuck his neck out to get Turnbull's head.
Dec 1, 2017
Voices calling for Malcolm Turnbull’s urgent resignation just got an almighty gust of wind at their backs.
8 thoughts on “Turnbull urged to present his head as a ‘Christmas gift’”
So the Nitwit National who sacked Adrian Piccoli and who is a member of an absolutely irrational government which is completely in the pocket of developers thinks he knows who should be PM. These are the idiots that lost a seat to the shooters and fishers and who forced council amalgamations until they got to the Liberal heartland where the lawyers live. A party whose bureaucrats conspire to steal water from those downstream and whose ministers are own by coal companies. A better Christmas present would be the removal of Barilaro and his water stealing ministerial mates, better still the whole damned National party and that spiteful ignorant old humbug Jones.
“But the words of Barilaro’s boss are perhaps the greatest cause for concern”.
But Jones just asked questions.
+1 🙂
So Alan Jones for PM and Ray Hadley for Deputy. Hard working Australians; problem solved!
The problem isn’t Turnbull, much as I dislike him. The problem lies with the entire LNP: the politicians themselves, the corrupted world of big business and wealth that supports them, the lobbyists that direct them and, most of all, the people who are foolish enough to vote them into power.
“Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has my full and absolute support.”
These are the words of universal political doom. I have heard these words countless times and it never ends well for those being referred to.
I suspect this is so because if there is not a massive problem the words of doom are never uttered.
It is when Julie Bishop utters the words, “My support belongs to my leader/full and absolute support for my leader,” or a mixture of these words* which would open the way for political oblivion. For a normal PM this would be the kiss of death. However, Malcolm Turnbull seems to be fixed in place with Super Glue. Perhaps someone could ask Gina Reinhart for a loan of one of her giant mining trucks. This should do the trick.
*Leader being the operative word.
The whole party has been going downhill fast since Turnbull ousted Abbott and he and his right wing so called mates decided that getting rid of Turnbull was preferable to have a united, electable party. Perhaps the party has now reached its nadir but wouldn’t bet on it.