The names so far unmentioned in the Don Burke fiasco
Most of Don Burke’s time at Nine was when the Packers were owners or major shareholders, that's true. But he worked for many others, too.
Dec 1, 2017
Most of Don Burke’s time at Nine was when the Packers were owners or major shareholders, that's true. But he worked for many others, too.
Many commentators say the current spate of Don Burke stories result from the “blokey” toxic culture at Nine — and there is a great deal of truth in that. It was a meritocracy, the most competitive place I have worked, but it was also male driven — from the lunching, sport, and long hours, to the carousing at the bar upstairs at Nine’s HQ at Willoughby, especially on Friday nights. Women found it hard to rise to the top except in publicity and in some sales areas where they became powerful team leaders. That’s why a number of talented female producers left Nine and went elsewhere.
Powered by Taboola