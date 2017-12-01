After failing to find its feet, HuffPost Australia closes
HuffPost Australia staff have cleared out their desks after a joint venture with Fairfax ended, the latest in a string of international changes.
Dec 1, 2017
The HuffPost Australia staff packing up their desks for the last time this week are just the latest victims of the website’s international strategy, which has left dozens of workers at the global brand out of work.
