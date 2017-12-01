 Menu lock
Dec 1, 2017

After failing to find its feet, HuffPost Australia closes

HuffPost Australia staff have cleared out their desks after a joint venture with Fairfax ended, the latest in a string of international changes.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

The HuffPost Australia staff packing up their desks for the last time this week are just the latest victims of the website’s international strategy, which has left dozens of workers at the global brand out of work.

