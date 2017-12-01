Milo and his groupies think they’re ‘lions’. Really, they’re UFC fanboys who smell like Dencorub.
Milo Yiannopoulos is not only a symptom of the desperate state Western conservatism is in, but a carrier of the disease that’s killing it, writes Guy Rundle.
17 thoughts on “Milo and his groupies think they’re ‘lions’. Really, they’re UFC fanboys who smell like Dencorub.”
Gumbies. I haven’t heard or seen that word in years. (As a teenager we applied to someone feckless and non sporting.)
Once again, from the pen of Mr Rundle, only the tops of the weeds have been picked. A representative sentence of the article follows.
“Whatever else he is, it barely needs saying that Milo Yiannopoulos is not only a symptom of the desperate state Western conservatism is in, but a carrier of the disease that’s killing it.”
Are we so sure that the demise of conservatism can be attributed only to Mr Yiannopoulos? Milo, if one prefers, is merely the rock star who happens to be getting, for the moment, all the publicity. It doesn’t follow in the least – pursuing the analogy – that others in the wings of the theater are not just as talented (if that is the word). He is representative of the reaction against PR and (as perceived) the debilitating discourse of the social justice warriors. Theoretically, he is not conservative.
“ The movement is so jaded, so defeated, so deprived of a real social base, that nothing in its own belief system can revive it. Conservatism, to be a real social movement has to prioritise a certain set of personal values” ..[snip]
May I commend any of the books by Michael Oakeshott on the topic of conservatism and particularly “On Being Conservative (1956)”. Oakershott delineates, in some detail, the characteristics of conservatism as a political ideology.
Enough said (or written) for now.