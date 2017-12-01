Red Symons gonged from ABC … Bourke to lose its local … Daily Mail’s rising profits
ABC Melbourne breakfast presenter Red Symons has been sacked from the prominent show, saying he hasn't been told why he won't be back next year.
Dec 1, 2017
ABC Melbourne breakfast presenter Red Symons has been sacked from the prominent show, saying he hasn't been told why he won't be back next year.
Red Symons gonged from ABC. ABC Melbourne breakfast presenter Red Symons has announced this morning that the ABC doesn’t want him back on the show next year. Symons told listeners he’d been offered other roles at the ABC next year, but he wanted to make a clean break. “Why am I going? They haven’t said, and I haven’t asked,” Symons said to listeners. In a statement, ABC Radio Melbourne manager Warwick Tiernan said: “There is no-one like Red Symons. His unique take on the world and his endless curiosity about the world around him has kept audiences tuning in for 15 years. Without doubt, he will be hugely missed both on-air by his legion of fans and off-air by all his ABC colleagues. We wish him the very best for the future.”
Powered by Taboola