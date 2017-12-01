Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
A weak Thursday night line up -- except for The Dream Factory on ABC TV
Dec 1, 2017
The Dream Factory — the ABC’s veteran studios — was the subject of a very nice documentary last night put together by the cast and some of the crew and associates of Insiders – Barrie Cassidy great as the ad plugging debate host, and his noddies during Shaun Micalleff’s great final speech were also very convincing. EP, Erin Vincent, and Huw Parkinson (who has a nice line in voiceover, as well as his wonderfully twisted video takes on politics). It deserved a lot more than the 381,000 national viewers.
