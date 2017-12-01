Crikey Quiz: can you tell the difference between Sam Dastyari and Sam Dastyari?
Lovable, racism fighting goofball or cynical, compromised opportunist? It's all the Dashers, all the time -- can you pick which is which?
Dec 1, 2017
Lovable, racism fighting goofball or cynical, compromised opportunist? It's all the Dashers, all the time -- can you pick which is which?
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Crikey Quiz: can you tell the difference between Sam Dastyari and Sam Dastyari?”
A very intelligent, entertaining man with no judgement. How ironic it is that the leading voice calling for Dastyari to resign from the Parliament is Malcolm Turnbull. Of all people.